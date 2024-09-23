News
Rediff.com  » News » DU student thrashed, turban forcibly removed

DU student thrashed, turban forcibly removed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 23, 2024 16:43 IST
A Sikh student was thrashed and his turban forcibly removed by some students during a clash with another group at a college New Delhi, triggering criticism as the video went viral on social media.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Bobby Yip/Reuters

The incident occurred at Sri Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College under Delhi University on Saturday, days ahead of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for September 27.

The purported video of the incident shows a red-turbaned student being dragged, kicked and assaulted until his turban fell to the ground during the scuffle.

 

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Maurice Nagar police station in the matter, police said.

According to police, Pavit Singh Gujral, a second-year student said that he was attacked during the nomination process for DUSU elections.

"They forcibly removed my turban, beat me and pulled my kesh (hair). I was attacked by the group and I am not feeling safe in the college. I feel that my life is at risk," Singh said in the FIR.

A senior police officer said that teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, the college is yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
