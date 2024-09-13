News
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler pleads not guilty

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler pleads not guilty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 13, 2024 14:02 IST
A Delhi court on Friday framed charges of murder and other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984-anti Sikh riots case.

IMAGE: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. Photograph: ANI Photo

Special Judge Rakesh Siyal directed that Tytler face trial after he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The judge had on August 30 said there was sufficient ground to proceed against the accused.

 

A witness had earlier submitted in the charge sheet that Tytler came out of a white Ambassador car in front of Gurudwara Pul Bangash here on November 1, 1984 and instigated the mob by saying, "Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother", that led to 'murder' of three people.

The court ordered framing of charges for various offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups, house trespass and theft.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
