Home  » News » Man dies after SUV with 'BJP sticker' hits, drags bike

Man dies after SUV with 'BJP sticker' hits, drags bike

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 31, 2024 10:36 IST

A motorcyclist died after he was hit by an SUV and dragged under it for some distance here, police said on Monday. An FIR has been registered against the SUV driver.

IMAGE: The SUV is seen dragging the motorcycle under it, causing sparks on the road. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The police action came after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media on Monday.

In the video, the SUV is seen dragging the motorcycle under it, causing sparks on the road. A BJP sticker reading 'gram pradhan' is pasted on the rear windshield of the speeding SUV.

 

The victim was identified as Sukhveer (50), a resident of Shahjad Kheda village, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by a relative of the victim, Sukhveer was returning home from Hayatnagar on Sunday evening when a Bolero hit him on Moradabad road and the SUV driver dragged him under his vehicle for some distance.

Sukhveer was rushed to the Sambhal hospital, from where he was referred to Moradabad. He died during treatment on Monday, the complaint stated.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sambhal, Anuj Kumar Tomar said a case of culpable homicide has been registered against the SUV driver and the vehicle has been seized. The matter is being investigated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
