Drunk passengers create ruckus onboard Indigo flight, arrested

Amidst several incidents of drunk flyers coming to the fore recently, two drunk passengers caused havoc on a Patna-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi.

Both passengers have been arrested at the airport police station for being in an inebriated state.

Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter said that the police took action after the manager of Indigo filed a written complaint against the accused.

He further said that the accused would be produced before the court.

The brawl took place on IndiGo flight number 6E-6383.

According to the sources, before landing, Indigo informed Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) that two passengers were carrying liquor.

The passengers were stopped by the crew members for consuming alcohol and they apologised in writing for the incident.

The incident came close on the heels of two mid-air urinating incidents on the international flights of Tata Group-run private carrier Air India late last year.

Air India has been facing flak over its handling of the incident where a Mumbai resident allegedly urinated on a senior citizen woman in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26.

There was a similar incident where Air India said that there was an incident of a drunk passenger allegedly urinating on the blanket of a female passenger on the airline's Paris-New Delhi flight last month.

Airline regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought a report from Air India on an incident.