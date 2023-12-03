News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Drubbed Oppn reworks strategy for Parliament's winter session

Drubbed Oppn reworks strategy for Parliament's winter session

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 03, 2023 22:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Buoyed by its victory in the assembly elections, an aggressive Bharatiya Janata Party will seek to corner the Congress-led Opposition in the winter session of Parliament beginning Monday when a report recommending Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion is expected to be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

IMAGE: A view of the new Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc are meeting on Monday morning ostensibly to redraw their strategies to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP both inside the Parliament and in the electoral arena.

 

The Congress, which was hoping to score a big win in Madhya Pradesh and retain Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, had to taste a resounding defeat.

However, the grand old party did manage to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi from Telangana.

"If the Opposition disrupts the Parliament, it will face worse results than what has come today (Sunday)," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters in New Delhi when asked about the Winter Session beginning Monday.

The government has presented a heavy legislative agenda for the 15 sittings of the Winter Session with key bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws, a draft legislation to provide for a framework for appointment of the election commissioners.

The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending Moitra's expulsion from the Lower House over a "cash-for-query" complaint is also listed for tabling in the House on Monday.

The government is also expected to move a motion in the Lok Sabha to adopt the recommendation of the Ethics Committee, which would lead to Moitra's expulsion from the Lower House.

The Trinamool Congress insisted on a debate on the Ethics Committee report in the House at the meeting of the floor leaders of the political parties chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Opposition leaders have also sought discussion in the Parliament on issues such as the situation in Manipur, rising inflation, "misuse" of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation, the "imposition" of Hindi through the names of laws, particularly about the three bills to replace the criminal laws.

"We are ready for a discussion on any issue. But when you seek a short-duration discussion, you also have to ensure an atmosphere conducive for a debate in the House," Joshi said on Saturday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Special session: LS sees 137% productivity, RS 128%
Special session: LS sees 137% productivity, RS 128%
Are These Parliament's Formidable MPs?
Are These Parliament's Formidable MPs?
Lot of time left for 'rona dhona': PM's jibe at Oppn
Lot of time left for 'rona dhona': PM's jibe at Oppn
Gehlot: 'Magician' leaves centre stage in Rajasthan
Gehlot: 'Magician' leaves centre stage in Rajasthan
INDIA allies shred Cong for poor show in 3 states
INDIA allies shred Cong for poor show in 3 states
PIX: India seal T20 series with 4-1 win over Australia
PIX: India seal T20 series with 4-1 win over Australia
Cong wins 64 seats in Telangana, stakes claim to govt
Cong wins 64 seats in Telangana, stakes claim to govt
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Bills to replace IPC, CrPC listed for Parl's session

Bills to replace IPC, CrPC listed for Parl's session

What Our MPs Spend Time On...

What Our MPs Spend Time On...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances