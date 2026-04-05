Why Were Three People Arrested After Drone Spotted Near Mamata Banerjee's Helicopter?

Three individuals have been arrested after a drone was spotted flying dangerously close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's helicopter during an election rally, raising serious security concerns.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Three individuals were arrested after a drone was spotted near West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's helicopter in Malda.

The drone was allegedly being used to film Banerjee's election rally as she prepared to board her helicopter.

Authorities are investigating whether proper permissions were obtained to fly the drone in the restricted area.

One of the arrested individuals claimed the drone was used to capture footage for the TMC's social media page.

The incident is being treated with utmost seriousness due to potential security implications.

Three persons have been arrested after a drone was spotted flying near the helicopter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Malda district, an official said on Sunday.

The three were allegedly operating the drone to capture visuals of the election rally of the CM on Saturday, as Banerjee was about to board the chopper for her next stop, Gazole, the official said.

"Three persons were arrested in connection with a drone coming near the helicopter of the CM during take off on Saturday and they are being questioned. The matter is being treated seriously, given the security implications, and further investigation is underway," the official added.

The police are probing whether the necessary permissions were obtained for flying the drone in the highly restricted area.

Some local TMC leaders said the arrested individuals were part of the team of the party candidate.

One of the arrested, Noor Akhtar, said: "The drone was flown to take shots for uploading on the TMC social media page."