News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Drone-like object spotted flying over PM's residence

Drone-like object spotted flying over PM's residence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 03, 2023 09:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An 'unidentified flying object' was reportedly seen over the prime minister's residence in New Delhi in central Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, police have not found anything suspicious.

A PCR call was received around 5 am that a drone-like object was seen flying over the prime minister's residence, police said.

 

However, police and other security agencies did not find anything suspicious, a senior officer said, adding that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) also did not find anything.

'An information was received at NDD control room with respect to unidentified flying objet near PM residence. Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. Air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also did not detect any such flying object near PM residence,' the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Security Breach: What Can Keep Modi Safe
Security Breach: What Can Keep Modi Safe
No coordination among agencies: Experts on PM visit
No coordination among agencies: Experts on PM visit
Congress, BJP lock horns over PM's 'security breach'
Congress, BJP lock horns over PM's 'security breach'
What Happened In Lord's Long Room
What Happened In Lord's Long Room
By 2025 Indian Trucks Will Have AC Cabin
By 2025 Indian Trucks Will Have AC Cabin
Ajit Pawar will replace Shinde soon: Uddhav Sena
Ajit Pawar will replace Shinde soon: Uddhav Sena
Ajit Pawar doesn't have support of 36 MLAs: NCP
Ajit Pawar doesn't have support of 36 MLAs: NCP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

PM's Security Breach: Questions That Need Answers

PM's Security Breach: Questions That Need Answers

Security concerns for Prime Minister Modi

Security concerns for Prime Minister Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances