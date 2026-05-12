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Home » News » Delhi Driver Arrested For Staging Rs 18 Lakh Robbery

Delhi Driver Arrested For Staging Rs 18 Lakh Robbery

May 12, 2026 17:38 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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A Delhi driver has been arrested for orchestrating a fake robbery of Rs 18 lakh from his employer, after police uncovered his staged crime.

Key Points

The Delhi Police has arrested a driver -- the mastermind behind the Rs 18 lakh robbery case -- who had earlier claimed that motorcycle-borne assailants robbed him of the money, an official said on Tuesday.

Police arrested the driver and his son.

 

Driver's Elaborate Robbery Plan Unravels

"The accused, Naresh (52), allegedly staged the robbery after conspiring to steal his employer's cash in outer-north Delhi. Police also arrested his son, Bharat (26), and recovered the entire amount, Rs 17.75 lakh, from them," a senior police officer said.

According to police, they received a PCR call regarding a robbery near DSIIDC Bawana on Sunday evening.

Naresh, a Budh Vihar resident who worked as a driver, told police that three unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted his black SUV, smashed its window with a stone, and fled with about Rs 18 lakh cash he was carrying for his employer.

How Delhi Police Cracked The Case

"An FIR was filed at the Bawana police station, and teams formed to crack the case. Police scanned CCTV footage from nearby routes and analysed technical surveillance details. The footage raised suspicion because Naresh's vehicle was seen slowing down unusually near the alleged crime spot while no motorcycle was seen following or intercepting it," the police officer said.

Investigators also found inconsistencies in Naresh's statements during questioning.

Technical analysis revealed that Naresh had spoken to his son Bharat moments before the alleged robbery.

This strengthened suspicion, and during sustained interrogation, he confessed to staging the incident, the officer said.

Motive Behind The Staged Robbery

Naresh told police that he resented his employer and planned to steal the money. 

"After collecting the cash, he allegedly called Bharat to the Chota Gol Chakkar area and handed over the amount before breaking the car window himself to fabricate a robbery scene," he said.

Following the disclosure, police tracked Naresh's son Bharat, monitored his movement and later apprehended him near Sadar Bazar with the stolen cash.

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain if anyone else was involved in the conspiracy.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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