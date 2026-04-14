Dr Ambedkar's Legacy Through Stamps

Dr B R Ambedkar's legacy has been honoured repeatedly through India's postal history, with stamps capturing his role as the architect of the Constitution and a champion of social justice.
From early commemorative issues to definitive series releases, these stamps reflect how the nation continues to remember and celebrate his contributions over the decades.
Key Points
- Dr B R Ambedkar's first stamp marked on his 75th birth anniversary, establishing early national recognition through postal history.
- Subsequent issues reflect growing institutional acknowledgment of Dr Ambedkar's role in constitutional and social transformation.
- Definitive and commemorative stamps differ in scale, distribution and long-term public accessibility across India.
- Visual elements highlight key sites like Chaitya Bhoomi and Deekshabhoomi linked to Dr Ambedkar's life.
- Dr Ambedkar and his work has continuing relevance in governance, law, and India's democratic identity.
1. First Tribute Stamp 1966
Date: April 14, 1966
Denomination: 15 Paise
To mark Dr B R Ambedkar'S 75th birth anniversary on April 14, 1966, the Posts & Telegraphs Department issued a commemorative stamp in his honour, recognising his immense contribution to India.
2. 82nd Birth Anniversary 1973
Date: April 14, 1973
Denomination: 20 Paise
Issued on April 14, 1973, this commemorative stamp marked his 82nd birth anniversary and the 25th year of India's Independence, placing him among the nation's most celebrated leaders.
3. Birth Centenary Issue 1991
Date: April 14, 1991
Denomination: Re 1
Released on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar's birth centenary, this commemorative stamp pays tribute to his lasting legacy.
4. Social and Political Leaders Series 2000
Date: August 15, 2000
Denomination: Rs 3
The commemorative postage stamp featuring Rettamalai Srinivasan alongside Dr Ambedkar.
5. 110th Birth Anniversary 2001
Date: April 14, 2001
Denomination: Rs 3
The Department of Posts issued a special definitive stamp on Dr Ambedkar's 110th birth anniversary.
Special definitive stamps are printed in much larger quantities and sold through all the post offices of the country, whereas commemorative stamps are printed in smaller quantities and sold to the public through selected outlets.
6. Builders of Modern India 2009
Date: March 1, 2009
Denomination: Rs 2
Although issued as part of the 10th Definitive Series, this stamp also belongs to the 2009 personality definitive series.
7. Modern Tribute 2013
Date: April 14, 2013
Denomination: Rs 5
This commemorative stamp depicts the Chaitya Bhoomi memorial in Mumbai, where Dr Ambedkar's last rites were performed.
8. 125th Birth Anniversary 2015
Date: September 30, 2015
Denomination: Rs 5
Issued by the Government of India, the stamp links Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution in one frame and was released to mark his 125th birth anniversary.
9. Makers of India Series 2016
Date: May 25, 2016
Denomination: Rs 5
Part of the Makers of India definitive series celebrating nation-builders. Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle issued a Presentation Pack on Dr Ambedkar on his 125th birth anniversary on April 14, 2016 at the Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad.
10. 126th Birth Anniversary 2017
Date: April 14, 2017
Denomination: Rs 5
Marking his 126th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a commemorative postage stamp depicting Deekshabhoomi, the site of his historic conversion to Buddhism, on October 14, 1956 in Nagpur.
11. Telecom Training Institute Jubilee Tribute 2017
Date: April 22, 2017
Denomination: Rs 15
The commemorative postage stamp related to the Bharat Ratna Bhimrao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training, Jabalpur, was released to mark the platinum jubilee or 75 years of the establishment of the institute in his name.
12. Constitution of India 2020
Date: January 26, 2020
Denomination: Rs 10
The commemorative stamp honours Dr Ambedkar during his 125th birth anniversary celebrations, depicting him as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.
All photographs: Kind courtesy India Post, Government of India
Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff