Dr Ambedkar's 1956 Buddhist Revolution

IMAGE: Dr B R Ambedkar gives Dhamma Deeksha to lakhs of his followers in Nagpur, October 14, 1956. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

October 14, 1956 marks one of the largest religious conversions in history sans any bloodshed.

Dr B R Ambedkar, born a Hindu 'untouchable', converted to Buddhism along with five lakh of his followers, mostly from the Dalit community, in Nagpur on this historic day.

Dr Ambedkar, on the Deekshabhoomi ground in Nagpur clad in a white silk dhoti, kurta, and jacket, stood before an ocean of humanity -- more than seven lakh followers had gathered from across India to witness and join him in embracing a new faith.

With a calm yet resolute voice, Dr Ambedkar took refuge in the Buddha, the Dhamma, and the Sangha, symbolically turning his back on the caste-bound strictures of Hinduism.

The ceremony was not merely a religious conversion but a profound act of social emancipation.

It was a declaration of equality, a collective assertion that human worth could no longer be determined by birth or caste.

For Dr Ambedkar, Buddhism offered a moral and philosophical home grounded in reason, compassion and justice, aligning perfectly with his lifelong pursuit of liberty and human rights.

This unprecedented event peaceful, voluntary, and deeply spiritual marked the beginning of a new moral order for India's oppressed classes.

It redefined conversion as an act of conscience rather than compulsion, and faith as a path toward self-respect and collective liberation.

In that moment, Dr Ambedkar not only revived the Buddha's message of enlightenment and equality but also reshaped the very meaning of religion in a modern, democratic age.

IMAGE: Dr Ambedkar in 1950. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: Dr Ambedkar delivers a speech about renouncing Hinduism at Yeola, Nashik, October 13, 1935. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: Dr Ambedkar arrives at Ashok Buddha Vihar in Delhi for Buddhist prayer with Shankaranand Shastri, 1956. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: Dr Ambedkar with Buddhist monks, October 30, 1954. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: Dr Ambedkar being sworn in as independent India's first law minister by President Rajendra Prasad as Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru looks on, May 8, 1950. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: March 20, 1927: Dr Ambedkar's Mahad Satyagraha. Photograph: Kind courtesy DrAmbedkarTheGreatestIndian/Facebook

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff