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Model's Cremation Follows Dowry Harassment Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 17:24 IST

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The cremation of former model Twisha Sharma, who died in Bhopal, has taken place amidst allegations of dowry harassment, prompting a police investigation and emotional farewell from her family.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former model Twisha Sharma's cremation took place after allegations of dowry harassment.
  • Twisha Sharma's family accuses her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.
  • Police have registered an FIR against Twisha's husband and mother-in-law.
  • Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, was arrested and sent to police remand.

Former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, a Noida woman who died at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12 due to alleged dowry harassment, was cremated on Sunday after a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi completed the second postmortem of her body.

Emotional scenes unfolded at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in Bhopal, where the last rites were performed after 5 PM. Twisha's mother and other members of the family were inconsolable as the funeral pyre was lit after performing rituals.

 

Family's Grief and Call for Justice

"Today, we are going to bid farewell to a daughter, a sister, a friend and an innocent life. The daughter who had begun a new phase of life with dreams has left us all too soon. The vacant eyes of parents, shattered dreams, and every passing moment spent waiting for justice raise a silent question before society," Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, told PTI earlier in the day.

Details of the Case

Twisha (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.

Legal Proceedings and Arrest

The police have registered an FIR against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who is a lawyer, and her mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala Singh on charges of harassment for dowry.

Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday after remaining absconding for 10 days. A Bhopal court on Saturday sent him to a seven-day police remand.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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