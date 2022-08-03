News
Don't need poll symbol to get elected, forged Sena alliance again: Shinde

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 03, 2022 00:11 IST
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that he doesn't need an election symbol to get elected by the people asserting that they only forged a natural alliance of Shiv Sena once again.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS office in Mumbai, August 1, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Who betrayed whom? We or someone else? We just forged the natural alliance of Shiv Sena once again and this government is a govt of the people," he said.

"I have worked a lot in my constituency. So much so that I don't need an election symbol to get elected by people," Shinde added.

 

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, whose coalition government collapsed in June after Shinde's rebellion, has been lambasting Shinde and others, calling them gaddar or traitors.

Speaking at a rally in Pune, Eknath Shinde said, "Govt came to power and our party chief became CM. We all got down to work. Meanwhile, people used to come and visit me because some people (Uddhav Thackeray) had no time to meet them. Our people suffered, what was happening in the government was intolerable."

"We took this decision because, in the upcoming elections, Shiv Sena would have had only that many MLAs as much as can be counted on fingers. Attempts were on to end Shiv Sena, people were being jailed and they were being asked to join their parties to save themselves," Maharashtra CM said.

He criticised Uddhav Thackeray for not giving time to meet his supporters and leaders.

"Senior leaders who had worked with Balasaheb too had to go back from Varsha Bungalow. What is the use of such power?, Shinde added.

"I was a Minister, and so was Uday Samant. But we left the Govt. I have worked a lot in my constituency. So much so that I don't need an election symbol to get elected by people," he said.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
