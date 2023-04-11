News
Rediff.com  » News » Don't mess around with my authority: Angry CJI to lawyer

Don't mess around with my authority: Angry CJI to lawyer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 11, 2023 15:40 IST
“Don't mess around with my authority,” an angry Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Tuesday warned a lawyer when he mentioned a case for early hearing before a Supreme Court bench presided over by him.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud. Photograph: ANI Photo

The CJI, who rarely loses his cool during judicial proceedings, got irked when the lawyer first sought an early hearing of his case and, after being told that it will be listed on April 17, asked for liberty to mention it before another bench.

“I can mention before another bench if permitted,” the lawyer said.

“Do not play these tricks with me. You can't mention it here and then elsewhere for an earlier date,” the CJI, who was sharing the bench with justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said.

 

Sensing the mood of the bench, the lawyer expressed regret and said he should be be excused for his submissions.

“Yes, you are excused. But do not mess around with my authority,” the CJI said sternly and proceeded to hear mentioning of other cases for urgent hearing.

Every morning, the CJI-led bench hears around 100 cases on an average for their urgent listing before benches in the Supreme Court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
