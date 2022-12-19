Since Chandrachud took over as CJI, SC has disposed of 6844 cases

Within a span of little over a month since Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud assumed office, the Supreme Court has disposed of 6,844 cases, including 2,511 bail and transfer petitions, sources said.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud speaks during his felicitation organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, New Delhi, November 14, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

A total of 5,898 cases were filed from November 9, 2022, the day Justice Chandrachud assumed charge, to December 16, 2022.

Chandrachud, in a full court meeting, had in November decided that all the 13 benches will hear 10 transfer petitions pertaining to matrimonial disputes and an equal number of bail petitions daily in a bid to lessen the pendency of cases.

"After a full court meeting, we have decided that each bench will take up 10 transfer petitions, which are family matters, followed by 10 bail matters every day to dispose of all such matters before the winter vacation," Justice Chandrachud, who took oath as the 50th CJI on November 9, had said, adding bail matters needed to be given primacy as they pertained to personal liberty.

The top court had said there were 3,000 pending petitions pertaining to matrimonial cases where parties are seeking transfer of cases.

The full court had said if every bench takes up 10 transfer cases every day, then 13 benches will be able to decide "130 cases per day and 650 per week. So at the end of five weeks which we have before closing before winter vacations, all transfer petitions will be over."

Justice Chandrachud had also said he has decided to cut down the number of cases to be listed at the last moment in the supplementary list to lessen the burden on judges who are forced to see case files till late at night.

The Chief Justice of India has also attempted to streamline the listing of cases by giving primacy to bail petitions and matrimonial transfer cases, sources in the apex court said.