Money went to BJP, arrest JP Nadda: AAP counters ED charges

Money went to BJP, arrest JP Nadda: AAP counters ED charges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 23, 2024 12:50 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has not been able to establish a money trail against any Aam Aadmi Party leader despite multiple raids, arrests and two year-long investigations in the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi minister Atishi claimed on Saturday.

IMAGE: Delhi minister Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/X

The AAP leader also said the ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday merely based on the statement of one Sharad P Reddy.

Reddy, of Aurobindo Pharma, was arrested by the ED in November in connection with the excise policy case. He gave crores of rupees to the BJP through electoral bonds, she claimed.

 

A local court on Friday remanded Kejriwal in ED custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation" regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Atishi also challenged the ED to file a case against the BJP, saying the money trail of the so-called excise policy scam leads to the saffron party.

The Delhi minister alleged that the BJP received "proceeds of crime" in its bank accounts and said the central agency should arrest the saffron party's chief JP Nadda in the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
