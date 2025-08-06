'Donald Trump' applies for residence certificate in Bihar

'Donald Trump' is the resident of a village in Samastipur district of Bihar, a prankster wanted the authorities concerned to believe.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

However, the district administration was clearly not impressed and it has ordered lodging of a first information report (FIR) so that the mischief monger, posing as the American president, could be tracked down and brought to book.

In a statement, the administration said the application for the residence certificate was made online on July 29 and the revenue department official concerned 'turned it down on August 4'.

The application showed Trump, with his photograph appended, as a resident of Hasanpur village.

The prankster seemed to have done a bit of research as the parents' name was stated to be Frederick Christ Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod, the same as the father and mother, respectively, of the US President.

"It appears there is a diabolical attempt to negatively impact the special intensive revision of electoral rolls which is underway as per the instructions of the Election Commission," the administration stated.

Notably, this is the fourth incident of its kind reported in the state since the mammoth exercise by the EC began in June.

Recently, applications were received in rural Patna and Nawada in the name of canines named 'dog babu', and 'dogesh babu', respectively.

In East Champaran district, an application was received in the name of 'Sonalika tractor', with the photograph of a Bhojpuri actress.

Applications in all the aforementioned cases have been rejected, and FIRs were lodged at the police stations concerned.

The Samastipur administration also said, "In view of the seriousness of the offence, a case has been lodged at the Cyber police station, Samastipur, for appropriate investigation and action."

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a news clip that said 'certificate has been issued' in favour of the application.

Surjewala said, "This is the biggest proof that electoral roll revision in Bihar is a fraud, aimed at stealing votes. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi are fighting to thwart this design. Keeping quiet in such a situation is a crime. Let us all raise our voices and become watchdogs of democracy."

The Samastipur administration found itself explaining to Surjewala, "The certificate has never been issued. Somebody has deliberately made such an application and it was rejected during scrutiny. An FIR has also been lodged. The guilty will not be spared."