HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Dog Babu', son of 'kutta babu', 'kutiya devi', gets Patna residence certificate

'Dog Babu', son of 'kutta babu', 'kutiya devi', gets Patna residence certificate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 28, 2025 15:00 IST

x

A residence certificate was recently issued in rural Patna in favour of one four-legged 'dog babu', born to parents with similar canine nomenclature, prompting a red-faced administration to lodge an FIR against all concerned persons.

IMAGE: Screenshots of the certificate, with the photograph of 'Dog babu', a stray canine, born to 'kutta babu' and 'kutiya devi' have gone viral on social media. Photograph: X

The certificate of residence was issued last week in Masaurhi circle, falling under the eponymous sub-division, apparently as part of a scramble for such documents during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Under the Bihar Right To Public Service Act, citizens can apply for a certificate of residence online and the same would be issued by the officials concerned after due verification.

 

Screenshots of the certificate, with the photograph of 'Dog babu', a stray canine, born to 'kutta babu' and 'kutiya devi' have gone viral on social media, with many people taking the opportunity to question why, instead of allowing such madness, the Election Commission was not accepting Aadhaar cards and ration cards, as suggested by the Supreme Court recently.

The district administration on Monday came out with a statement that the certificate, dated July 24, "was cancelled as soon as the matter came to light".

"Besides, an FIR has been lodged at the local police station against the applicant, the computer operator who fed the information in the system and the official who went on to issue the certificate. The Sub Divisional Officer of Masaurhi has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report within 24 hours", said the district administration in a statement.

It added "departmental and disciplinary action will be initiated against the erring officials".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Every Citizen Will Become A Doubtful Voter'
'Every Citizen Will Become A Doubtful Voter'
'Linking Aadhar With Voter ID Is Very Dangerous'
'Linking Aadhar With Voter ID Is Very Dangerous'
'For The 1st Time Voters Will Have To Prove...'
'For The 1st Time Voters Will Have To Prove...'
Are There Infiltrators On Bihar's Voter Lists?
Are There Infiltrators On Bihar's Voter Lists?
Bihar's Revision Of Voters List: What's Cooking?
Bihar's Revision Of Voters List: What's Cooking?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Affordable Airlines In World

webstory image 2

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 3

9 Hindi Murder Mysteries On OTT

VIDEOS

'We picked the Sudarshan Chakra': Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor1:22

'We picked the Sudarshan Chakra': Rajnath Singh on Op...

Patalpani-Kalakund Heritage Train Resumes Services4:44

Patalpani-Kalakund Heritage Train Resumes Services

2000 km expedition from Porbandar to Pahalgam in support of Op Sindoor5:00

2000 km expedition from Porbandar to Pahalgam in support...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD