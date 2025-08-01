Why I Want Parliament To Call Trump 'Greatest Liar Of The 21st Century'

'Ordinary Indians are not happy with the tone and tenor of the American president.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, July 29, 2025. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Rashtriya Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, who demanded passage of a resolution calling President Donald Trump the 'greatest liar of the 21st century', explains his rationale behind his proposal in this interview to Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.

During your speech in the Rajya Sabha on July 30, you demanded the passage of a resolution calling US President Donald Trump the 'greatest liar of the 21st century.'

Were you serious, or was this just a way to corner Prime Minister Modi?

I'll explain. If you look at my past speeches, I don't say things I don't mean. Every word in that speech was chosen deliberately.

What worried me was that this isn't just about the current prime minister. Mr Modi is prime minister today; tomorrow he may not be. Yesterday, the Congress was in power; today it's not. Political parties come and go. But India as a nation is perennial.

My concern was that the government is choosing to communicate through anonymous 'sources.' There should be direct communication.

In that context, I said that if the House wants (to call out President Trump's lies), the responsibility should be on the entire House. Then it (the resolution passed by Parliament) becomes the property of the House -- it transcends party lines. That was my intention.

And how did the treasury benches respond to your demand?

Well, the BJP MPs didn't thump their desks, which says something. But during my entire speech, not one of them objected. Some Opposition members did raise their hands. But let me tell you this: The fact that no one from the BJP objected also tells you something about what's going on deep inside the minds of ordinary members -- even on the treasury benches.

Could you explain why you think Trump deserves to be labeled the 'greatest liar of the 21st century'?

Why? Because just the other day, the prime minister was asked a direct question by Rahul Gandhi -- he was asked whether Donald Trump was lying (about prevailing upon India and Pakistan to announce a ceasefire). Mr Modi didn't say yes or no. Instead, he used an abstract phrase: 'No other world leader is saying this, only one leader is.'

At certain moments in history, you need to call things by their name. If I want to believe my prime minister -- and I do -- then why is the response to the American president filtered through anonymous sources or vague language?

In this context, I said that Trump has repeated this claim -- what, 31 or 32 times now? I've stopped counting. And even the prime minister said that no other world leader is saying this. That's telling. He didn't name Trump, but the implication was obvious.

Why is it important that Prime Minister Modi take Trump's name explicitly?

IMAGE: RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha speaks in the Rajya Sabha, July 31, 2025. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Because Trump is explicitly taking the name of India. He has even removed the hyphen between India and Pakistan -- that's not a small thing. If you heard my speech, you'll know I was deeply concerned about India's growing isolation on the global stage.

That's why I referred to the Bandung Conference -- it wasn't accidental. Every word of mine was carefully chosen. Back then, we were a newly independent, poor nation, but we had the courage to say to the world: 'Watch us, we mean business.' That spirit matters.

At the 1955 Bandung Conference newly independent nations like India, led by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, boldly refused to choose sides in the Cold War, creating the Non-Aligned Movement. Despite being poor and weak, they dared tell superpowers 'We'll chart our own course' -- that audacious spirit I believe is not being shown by Modiji when confronting Trump.

If such a resolution were to be passed unanimously, how would it help bring out the truth about under what circumstances India agreed to the ceasefire with Pakistan?

Watch Manoj Jha's Speech In Parliament.

It would help salvage India's image -- both at home and abroad. Even if some people aren't saying it out loud, I can tell you that ordinary Indians -- not corporate leaders, but the common man on the street -- are not happy with the tone and tenor of the American president.

Passing the resolution would send a clear message: We may not be as powerful as you, but we are Gandhi's nation. And we speak with truth and dignity.

Why do you think the Prime Minister Modi is hesitant to say that Trump is lying about his claim of bringing India and Pakistan to the negotiating table and work out a ceasefire?

I've known the prime minister (Modi) for a long time, but even I fail to understand this hesitation. It's puzzling. And frankly, it's not helping his image either. I don't know who is advising him to adopt this posture, but it's not working.

What does it say about India as a nation if we can't call out Trump's alleged lies?

Trump made a direct statement (about bringing about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan). There should be a direct rebuttal (from the government that he is lying). But the prime minister has fallen short of that. It's not helping his stature either.

On a lighter note, there's a joke going around: After your speech, President Trump hit India with a 25% tariff plus penalty for buying oil from Russia. Is Trump seeking revenge for being called a liar in Parliament?

I don't think so. This isn't the first time an American President has been criticised in Parliament -- and they've heard worse. That's not the issue.

(After my speech) someone even joked that he (Trump) might deny me a US visa and I said, 'I don't want one!'