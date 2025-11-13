HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Doctors used Swiss app to message, readied 32 cars for blasts

Doctors used Swiss app to message, readied 32 cars for blasts

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 13, 2025 19:14 IST

x

The three doctors linked to Faridabad's Al Falah University, who are under the scanner for the deadly car blast near the Red Fort on Monday evening, were in constant contact through a Swiss communication app called Threema, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Bomb disposal teams examine the site of the car blast near Red Fort, New Delhi, November 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The three suspects -- Dr Umar Un Nabi, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, and Dr Shaheen Shahid -- allegedly used the encrypted messaging app to plan and coordinate their activities related to the terror conspiracy, they said.

Investigators also suspect that Umar, the man behind the wheel of the car that exploded on Monday, and his team used a red EcoSport car, which has been seized from Faridabad, to transport and stockpile ammonium nitrate over time.

 

Describing Umar as the most radicalised member of the module and the bridge among all the doctors, sources said he allegedly switched off his phones and snapped digital contacts after the arrest of Muzammil and others connected to the terror conspiracy.

The death toll in the blast near the Red Fort rose to 13 on Thursday after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital, while several others remain under treatment, an official said.

The suspects had conducted several recces in the capital. The group was planning multiple serial blasts and was awaiting final orders from its handlers at the time it was busted.

Unlike conventional messaging platforms, Threema does not require a phone number or email ID for registration, making it extremely difficult to trace the users, a source said.

The app assigns each user a unique ID not linked to any mobile number or SIM card and offers end-to-end encryption with an option to be run on private servers.

Investigators suspect the accused doctors set up a private Threema server to communicate securely and evade detection. This server was allegedly used to share sensitive documents, maps, and layouts related to the Delhi blast conspiracy.

Detailed planning, including location sharing and task allocation, is believed to have been conducted through this private network, a police source added.

The trio reportedly used the app for encrypted text chats, sharing of documents and designs, and voice communication instead of relying on standard mobile networks.

For additional secrecy, Threema allows messages to be deleted from both ends and does not store metadata, further complicating forensic retrieval, the source added.

Agencies believe this closed Threema network played a crucial role in the planning and coordination of the blast.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the private server used by the group was hosted inside India or abroad, and whether other members of the module had access to it.

Preliminary findings suggest the app was used to transfer restricted material and coded messages among the members of the terror module, officials said.

The police have also found that around 32 cars were being prepared to carry out blasts near historic locations and vital installations in the national capital.

While one car went off in the blast near the Red Fort, three others have been seized by the police so far.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Red Fort blast: Al-Falah University breaks silence on doctors' arrest
Red Fort blast: Al-Falah University breaks silence on doctors' arrest
Al-Falah University under lens after Delhi blast, 2,900-kg explosive haul
Al-Falah University under lens after Delhi blast, 2,900-kg explosive haul
Docs, cleric, businessmen: Meet 'Group of 7' held for Delhi blast
Docs, cleric, businessmen: Meet 'Group of 7' held for Delhi blast
Delhi blast suspects did multiple recces of Red Fort area; target was R-Day
Delhi blast suspects did multiple recces of Red Fort area; target was R-Day
Dr Umar Nabi planned a massive blast in Delhi close to Babri anniv but....
Dr Umar Nabi planned a massive blast in Delhi close to Babri anniv but....

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 2

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

webstory image 3

10 World Leaders And Their Signatures

VIDEOS

SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces wide ranging market reforms to woo foreign investors2:07

SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announces wide ranging...

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad predicts landslide victory for Nitish Kumar NDA3:56

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad predicts...

Atal Foot Over Bridge Redefines Urban Tourism in Ahmedabad2:28

Atal Foot Over Bridge Redefines Urban Tourism in Ahmedabad

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO