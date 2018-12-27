Why are these doctors selling fruits?

December 27, 2018 15:03 IST

It’s their unique way to protest irregularity in payment of stipends.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com It’s not every day that you see doctors selling fruits to the public. However, on Thursday, doctors attached to Mumbai’s KEM Hospital sold fruit outside the hospital gates to protest the irregularity in payment of their stipends. The doctors had set up fruit stalls outside gates 1, 4 and 7 of the hospital situated in central Mumbai's Parel area.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com The doctors’ symbolic action was meant to show solidarity with their colleagues from government hospitals in Ambejogai and Aurangabad, where resident doctors haven't been paid their stipends for several months.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi/ Rediff.com Doctors from JJ Hospital and Sion Hospital have also joined in the protest to display the state's apathy to be visible to the general public.