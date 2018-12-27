Why are these doctors selling fruits?

It’s their unique way to protest irregularity in payment of stipends.
It’s not every day that you see doctors selling fruits to the public. However, on Thursday, doctors attached to Mumbai’s KEM Hospital sold fruit outside the hospital gates to protest the irregularity in payment of their stipends. The doctors had set up fruit stalls outside gates 1, 4 and 7 of the hospital situated in central Mumbai's Parel area. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
The doctors’ symbolic action was meant to show solidarity with their colleagues from government hospitals in Ambejogai and Aurangabad, where resident doctors haven't been paid their stipends for several months. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
Doctors from JJ Hospital and Sion Hospital have also joined in the protest to display the state's apathy to be visible to the general public. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
Junior resident doctors in other parts of Maharashtra also supported the cause and are wearing black bands in solidarity. Photograph: Sahil Salvi/Rediff.com
