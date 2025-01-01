HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Do you support BJP's 'wrongdoings'?: Kejriwal writes to RSS chief

January 01, 2025 16:28 IST

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and alleged deletion of votes and money distribution by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi.

IMAGE: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Kejriwal raised several questions in his letter to the RSS chief which comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

The former Delhi chief minister asked Bhagwat if the RSS endorsed the "wrongdoings" committed by the BJP.

He asked if the RSS supported money being openly distributed by the BJP leaders to buy votes and "large-scale" deletion of Purvanchali and Dalit votes by the saffron party.

The BJP, meanwhile, asked Kejriwal to learn "spirit of service" from the RSS leaving behind his "political moves" instead of writing to Bhagwat to draw "media attention".

 

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Kejriwal's letter to the RSS chief is nothing but a bid to grab "media attention".

"Don't write to the Sangh (RSS), learn from it," he asked Kejriwal.

He said the Seva Bharati, which is affiliated to the RSS, is the "biggest organisation" in India which works for the welfare of people, including the Dalits living in slums.

"Learn the spirit of service (from the RSS and its affiliates). Leave behind your political moves," Trivedi, also a Rajya Sabha MP, asked the AAP chief.

The BJP has accused the AAP and Kejriwal of helping illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshis staying in Delhi with documents and money to use them as vote bank in the elections.

The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due to be held in February.

