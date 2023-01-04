News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DNA samples of hair, bones recovered match Shraddha's father

DNA samples of hair, bones recovered match Shraddha's father

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 04, 2023 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hair and bone samples sent for DNA mitochondrial profiling by the police have been confirmed to be of Shraddha Walkar who was killed by her 28-year-old live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, a senior official said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The bones and hair were recovered during searches from forest areas of Delhi NCR including Gurgaon and Mehrauli, the police said.

 

Special commissioner of police (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda said the bone and hair samples from which DNA could not be extracted were sent to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics Hyderabad for 'DNA Mitochondrial profiling'.

"On Wednesday, we received the result of the examination. One piece of bone and bunch of hair purported to be of deceased have matched with that of her father and brother which establishes the identity of the bone and hair to be that of Shraddha Walkar," he said.

The bones will now be sent for autopsy which will be conducted by a medical board at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, he added.

The gory details about Walkar's murder shook the entire nation after the Delhi Police on November 12 arrested Poonawala who is currently in judicial custody.

After allegedly strangling Walkar on May 18, Poonawala sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city over several days.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Cops should've acted on Shraddha Walkar's complaint'
'Cops should've acted on Shraddha Walkar's complaint'
Aaftab admits to killing Walkar during polygraph test
Aaftab admits to killing Walkar during polygraph test
Blood samples of Shraddha's kin collected for DNA test
Blood samples of Shraddha's kin collected for DNA test
Pretty Palak's Enviable Style
Pretty Palak's Enviable Style
New Year, New Bollywood Quiz!
New Year, New Bollywood Quiz!
No alcohol in Kanjhawala victim's stomach: Family doc
No alcohol in Kanjhawala victim's stomach: Family doc
Satish Shah's 'Sarabhai style' reply to racism in UK
Satish Shah's 'Sarabhai style' reply to racism in UK
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Aaftab will kill me, Shraddha told Maha cops in 2020

Aaftab will kill me, Shraddha told Maha cops in 2020

Shraddha's colleague reveals why she didn't go to cops

Shraddha's colleague reveals why she didn't go to cops

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances