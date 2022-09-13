News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DMK's A Raja sets off storm with 'Shudra' remarks, draws BJP ire

DMK's A Raja sets off storm with 'Shudra' remarks, draws BJP ire

Source: PTI
September 13, 2022 19:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam deputy general secretary A Raja stoked a controversy over his Shudra remark and drew the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ire with the saffron party accusing him of  spewing hatred against a community to appease others.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Shudras, the Nilgiris MP claimed, were insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and entry into temples.

"You are a Shudra till you remain a Hindu. You are the son of a prostitute till you remain as Shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You are an untouchable till you remain a Hindu," Raja said while addressing a meeting of Dravidar Kazhagam in Chennai.

 

In a video that went viral in social media he was heard saying, "how many of you wish to stay as children of prostitutes? How many of you wish to remain untouchables? Only if we are vocal about these questions, it will become elemental in breaking Sanathana (dharma)."

The former Union minister claimed that the Supreme Court had ruled that if one is not a Christian, Muslim or Persian then one has to be a Hindu. "Is there any other country meting out such cruelty?" he wondered.

Raja, who took to Twitter to express his view, asked "Who are Shudras? Are they not Hindus? Why have they been insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and temple entry. The Dravidian movement, as a saviour of 90% of Hindus, questioned and redressed these, cannot be anti-Hindus."

Flaying him, BJP’s state chief K Annamalai termed his justification as "a sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu."

"@arivalayam MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others. Very, very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu," he tweeted.

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said Raja has insulted the women and Hindus on numerous occasions. This time too, he has spewed venom stating that all Shudras are children of prostitutes and they will remain so until they remain in Hinduism.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hindi will reduce Tamils to shudras: DMK MP
Hindi will reduce Tamils to shudras: DMK MP
The Origins Of Caste
The Origins Of Caste
'Dalit disenchantment with BJP is widespread'
'Dalit disenchantment with BJP is widespread'
Mosque panel consults lawyers over Gyanvapi ruling
Mosque panel consults lawyers over Gyanvapi ruling
Jean-Luc Godard Passes Into The Ages
Jean-Luc Godard Passes Into The Ages
Court to hear 'heir of ex-Qutub plot owner' on Sep 17
Court to hear 'heir of ex-Qutub plot owner' on Sep 17
Shami's STRANGE Exclusion From WC Team
Shami's STRANGE Exclusion From WC Team
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Gods don't belong to upper caste: JNU VC

Gods don't belong to upper caste: JNU VC

JNU VC explains her 'caste of Gods' remark

JNU VC explains her 'caste of Gods' remark

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances