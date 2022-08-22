News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Anthropologically' gods don't belong to upper caste: JNU VC

'Anthropologically' gods don't belong to upper caste: JNU VC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 22, 2022 19:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid a slew of caste-related violence in the country, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Monday said “anthropologically” gods do not belong to the upper caste and that even Lord Shiva could be from scheduled caste or tribe.

IMAGE: Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. Photograph: ANI Photo

Delivering the Dr B R Ambedkar Lecture Series titled 'Dr B R Ambedkar's Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code', she also said the "status of shudras given to women in Manusmriti" makes it extraordinarily regressive.

"Let me tell all women that all women according to Manusmriti are shudras so no woman can claim she is a Brahmin or anything else and it is only by marriage that you get the husband or father's caste on you. I think this is something which is extraordinarily regressive," she said.

Taking about the recent caste violence involving a nine-year-old Dalit boy, she said that “no god belonged to the upper caste.”

"Most of you should know the origins of our gods anthropologically. No god is a Brahmin, the highest is a kshatriya. Lord Shiva must be a scheduled caste or a scheduled tribe because he sits in a cemetery with a snake and has very little clothes to wear. I don't think Brahmins can sit in the cemetery," she said.

 

She also said that "anthropologically" gods, including Lakshmi, Shakti, or even Jagannath do not come from the upper caste.

In fact, she said, Jagannath has tribal origins.

“So why are we still continuing with this discrimination which is very very inhuman. It is very important that we are rethinking, reorienting the thoughts of Babasaheb. We do not have any leader of modern India who was such a great thinker.

“Hinduism is not a religion it is a way of life and if it is the way of life then why are we scared of criticism,” she said.

“Gautam Buddha was one of the first to wake us up on the discriminations which is embedded, structured in our society," she added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
JNU V-C won't stand for nonsense
JNU V-C won't stand for nonsense
University doesn't impose food choices: JNU VC
University doesn't impose food choices: JNU VC
JNU plans centre to study 1947 Partition: VC
JNU plans centre to study 1947 Partition: VC
It's tough not being India regular: Sanju Samson
It's tough not being India regular: Sanju Samson
MSP panel sets up 4 sub-groups, SKM opts out
MSP panel sets up 4 sub-groups, SKM opts out
IS ultra admits plot to kill Indian leader: Russia
IS ultra admits plot to kill Indian leader: Russia
97-yr-old in HC against provisions of Sr Citizen Act
97-yr-old in HC against provisions of Sr Citizen Act
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Tying India to Constitution ignores history: JNU VC

Tying India to Constitution ignores history: JNU VC

JNU gets its first woman VC in Santishree Pandit

JNU gets its first woman VC in Santishree Pandit

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances