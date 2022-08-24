News
Rediff.com  » News » Was paraphrasing Ambedkar: JNU VC explains her 'caste of Gods' remark

Was paraphrasing Ambedkar: JNU VC explains her 'caste of Gods' remark

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 24, 2022 09:05 IST
A day after her remarks during a lecture in which she had said that anthropologically Gods do not belong to the upper caste, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said it is to the credit of Hinduism that great dissenters from Gautam Buddha to Dr B R Ambedkar are celebrated.

IMAGE: Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice Chancellor, JNU speaks to media on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who delivered the Dr B R Ambedkar Lecture Series titled 'Dr B R Ambedkar's Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code' said she was speaking on Dr Ambedkar and gender justice, decoding uniform civil code and had to analyse what was his thought.

"I was speaking on Dr B R Ambedkar and gender justice, decoding uniform civil code so I had to analyse what was his thought so I was paraphrasing what he said in his books these are not my ideas," she said.

 

"I also said that Hinduism is the only religion and a way of life. Sanatan Dharma accepts dissent, diversity and difference. No other faith does it and it is to the credit of Hinduism that such great dissenters from Gautam Buddha to Ambedkar are celebrated," she added.

Referring to her remarks that all women, according to the Manusmriti, 'are Shudras', she said that she was analysing the work of Dr Ambedkar.

"He wrote a lot on Manusmriti and it is he who said all this. I was only analysing his viewpoint and he being the father of the Indian constitution and the chairman of the drafting committee -- it is extremely important to understand his philosophy. When I was talking about gender justice it was very important for me to even analyse this point of view," she said.

"....so there is a controversy but this is what Dr Ambedkar has said so we have to look at it critically because he is one of the great dissenters. It is extremely important for modern India especially when we are going to the Amrit Kal and look into some of our great nationalists who have written a lot. These were not my thoughts. I am not as great and original as Dr Ambedkar. As a good academician, I was just analysing his views on gender and justice," she added.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
