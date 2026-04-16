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Home  » News » DMK to move SC against delimitation bill, if passed in Parl

DMK to move SC against delimitation bill, if passed in Parl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 22:28 IST

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While releasing the DMK's assembly election campaign song, the party's legal department secretary, NR Elango, said that the legal option is always open.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lights a copy of the proposed delimitation bill with a lighter during a protest against the legislation, in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, April 16, 2026. Photograph: @mkstalin X/ANI Photo

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday said that it will move the Supreme Court against the delimitation bill, if it is passed in the Parliament.

Key Points

  • The party's legal department secretary, NR Elango, said that the legal option is always open
  • Bharathi said both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have more than 80 MPs.
  • The bill should have clarification, but it was not there. No guarantee was given, DMK said.

While releasing the DMK's assembly election campaign song, the party's legal department secretary, NR Elango, said that the legal option is always open.

"We will take legal steps in the interest of the southern states," he added.

However, he wondered if the bill could be passed in the parliament and get the presidential assent.

Adding to Elango's statement, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi said, "We have full confidence in the Supreme Court. We also have valid grounds to move the court". With regard to the assurance given by Union Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament, he said "Oral assurance will not give confidence. The bill should have clarification, but it was not there. No guarantee was given".

 

Claiming that the delimitation bill will not be passed in the Parliament, Bharathi said both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have more than 80 MPs. Recalling Prime Minister Modi's demonetisation move, the DMK leader said it was a "total failure", and the government could not get any black money out of it.

"Likewise, the delimitation process will also be a failure", he said, adding, "it will vanish the southern states, and will create issues between north and south".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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