Diwali celebrated on US Capitol Hill on grand scale

More than two dozen lawmakers and eminent Indian Americans celebrated Diwali at the Capitol, the first major event at the US Congress after last week's presidential elections.

Photograph: Courtesy, RepMeuser/X

The annual Diwali at Capitol Hill on Tuesday was organised by the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in association with several other Indian American organisations including the Hindu American Foundation, Sikhs for America, Jain Association of North America, and Art of Living.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to assume office after winning the presidential election last week.

Speaking at the Diwali celebration, Senator Rand Paul said the US is a land of immigrants which attracts the best and brightest around the world, underscoring that they blend to make America a great country. I'm a big advocate of more lawful immigration and have many bills to expand that, and I'm going to keep working on that. Have a good Diwali, Paul said.

Greeting Indian Americans on the occasion, Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said she looks forward to the great next four years. We want to just provide prosperity for this country, for those who want to look for something new, to do something new, she said.

We just want to encourage you that we want to have a stable atmosphere. We want a great economy. We want a safe place for everybody to be able to raise your family, she said, addressing the gathering which also included India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

This is an Indian festival which is embraced and celebrated the world over. Your presence here, the presence of so many congressmen and senators has made it all the most special. It is a reflection of their commitment to the relationship. Your presence there is a reflection of the important role that you at this festival place in the relationship, Kwatra said in his address.

Congressman Shri Thanedar, who was re-elected from the thirteenth Congressional district of Michigan last month, said in his first term he was able to form Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist caucuses for the first time in Congressional history.

There's a lot that needs to be done. I'm working with the state department on the attacks on Hindu temples and making sure our community is protected all across America. I'm also working with the state department on the atrocities on the Hindus in Bangladesh, Thanedar said.

Congressman Tom Souzzi from New York referred to the recent attacks on Hindu temple in Long Island.

I spoke on the floor of the Congress, and I said that when Indian Americans, Hindu Americans, place their hands like this and say namaste, they are really recognising the divinity and the respect they have for the person in front of them, and we need more of that in our country today, he said.

In his address, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said, "You are the fastest-growing ethnic minority in America. You are the most prosperous, the best educated. One out of every seven doctors is a Desi."

The words of support tonight are coming from members of Congress who greatly appreciate each of you taking time, not just to be at this Diwali event for another beautiful year, but of the year that has been so monumental in the growth and opportunity for so many of you here in the United States of America, Congressman Pete Sessions said in his remarks.

Congressman Dan Meuser recollected the joint address to the Congress by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year and said he did a wonderful job. It stayed with me just how well he spoke about the importance of the American Indian relationship, how it needs to improve for economic reasons, and for national security reasons, and an overall peace for our world, he said.

Our relationship will continue to grow. It's very, very important. We have a new president and a new Senate. We hope to be united, work together, find common ground, and do what's best for the United States, for India, for the world, Meuser said. Former House Majority Leader Congressman Steny Hoyer applauded the contribution of Indian Americans to the country's progress.

"On this Diwali, I come here to thank each and every one of you. America is stronger and better for those of you who came from India and who love America and who serve our fellow citizens," he said.

We know that our Indian American community is one of our success stories. It is a part of the vibrancy of our incredible economy and so many communities...to the families across America recognising and celebrating Diwali, we salute you tonight, said Congresswoman Haley Stevens.