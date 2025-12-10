Diwali added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

India's Deepavali -- the festival of lights -- was on Wednesday inscribed on the UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, sparking celebrations to mark the earning of the coveted tag.

IMAGE: Girls dressed in traditional attire decorate a rangoli on the occasion of Diwali. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision was taken during a key meeting of UNESCO being hosted at the Red Fort in Delhi.

Chants of 'Jai Hind', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' rent the air as UNESCO announced that the celebrated festival has been added to the prestigious list after a discussion by its committee.

Artistes dressed in different traditional attire performed in front of the main stage while images of the Deepavali festival played on the big screen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List, saying it will contribute to the festival's global popularity.

"People in India and around the world are thrilled," PM Modi said in a post on X, responding to a post from UNESCO listing Deepavali in its Intangible Heritage List.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat delivered a statement on behalf of the country right after the inscription was announced during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

This is the sixteenth element from India to be inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Fifteen other elements already inscribed on this UNESCO list include the Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja of Kolkata, Garba dance of Gujarat, yoga, the tradition of Vedic chanting and Ramlila - the traditional performance of the epic 'Ramayana'.

Shekhawat and other members of the Indian contingent sported a traditional headgear to mark the occasion.

"Deepavali" -- the festival of lights -- is one of the timeless festivals of India which is also now celebrated in many other parts of the world.

On this occasion, people decorate their homes with traditional lamps or 'diya', and buildings are illuminated, presenting a dazzling sight at night.

India had sent the Deepavali nomination dossier to UNESCO in 2023 for the 2024-25 cycle.

"For every Indian, Deepavali is deeply emotional, it is felt, lived, absorbed across generations," Shekhawat said in his address.

The Union minister said that with this inscription, "UNESCO honours the eternal human longing for renewal, peace and the triumph of good".

He said from potters to artisans, millions of hands keep this heritage alive.

This UNESCO tag is also a responsibility, and "we must ensure Deepavali remains a living heritage," Shekhawat said. Our children must know that Deepavali is the festival of Ram Rajya, i e, good governance, he said.

He said that on the coming Deepavali, people should "light and extra lamp, a lamp of gratitude, a lamp of peace, a lamp of shared humanity, and a lamp of good governance".

Shekhawat, in his address, invoked the Sanskrit chant of 'Tamso Maa Jyotirgamaya' (from darkness take me to light) and ended it with, "Jai Hind, Bharat Mata ki Jai, Raja Ram Chandra Ji ki Jai".

This is the first time that India is hosting a session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH).

The 20th session of the panel is underway from December 8 to 13 at the Red Fort complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Pakistani diplomat Shoaib Sarwar Sandhu, who is posted at the country's High Commission here, in an interaction with PTI, said, "My congratulations to India on Deepavali inscription".

A day ago, Boreendo or Bhorindo, an ancient dying folk musical instrument and its melodies, knowledge, and skills, from Pakistan, Paraguay's ancestral ceramic craftsmanship and Mwazindika spiritual dance of the Daida community of Kenya, among 11 elements, were inscribed on UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

A total of 67 nominations submitted by nearly 80 countries will be examined during the course of the nearly week-long key session of UNESCO.

On Tuesday, the traditional saree weaving art of Tangail from Bangladesh and Behzad's style of miniature painting from Afghanistan were among the elements inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The skills and practices of making 'Bisht' (men's Abaa or gown), a transnational nomination, were also inscribed on this list.

On Wednesday, other fresh inscriptions in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity category included, Al-Muhaibis: social practices and traditions associated with it, from Iraq; Al-Mihrass tree: knowledge, skills and rituals associated with it, from Jordan; and the Diwaniya, a unifying cultural practice in Kuwait.