Home  » News » Lucknow earns UNESCO recognition for culinary heritage

Lucknow earns UNESCO recognition for culinary heritage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 01, 2025 19:11 IST

Lucknow city has been officially inducted into UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (CCN), under the 'Gastronomy' category, marking a global acknowledgement of its culinary heritage, officials said.

IMAGE: Lucknow's famous galouti kebab. Photograph: Courtesy @UNinIndia/X

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on October 31 designated 58 cities as new members of the CCN, which now includes 408 cities across more than 100 countries.

Cities in this network are recognised for their commitment to championing creativity as a driver of sustainable urban development, according to the UN agency.

 

The United Nations in India in a post on X said, "From mouth-watering Galouti Kabab to Awadhi Biryani, delectable Chaat and Golgappe, desserts like Makhan Malai and so much more -- Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh is a haven for food, enriched in centuries-old traditions."

UP's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the state tourism department submitted the nomination to the Union Ministry of Culture in January, which was later forwarded to UNESCO "after thorough evaluation" in March.

"Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has become a source of pride for the nation. Lucknow's inclusion in the global network is a tribute to its rich culinary heritage and cultural vibrancy," he said.

This recognition reaffirms the growing strength of the tourism sector and the state's progress toward a 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh', the minister said.

The Uttar Pradesh government, in a post on social media, said, "This recognition celebrates the city's rich culinary traditions, Awadhi heritage, and its growing role in promoting sustainable and innovative gastronomy. A moment of pride for Uttar Pradesh, where every flavour reflects centuries of culture and creativity."

Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Amrit Abhijat, said in a statement that Lucknow's selection will give its culinary legacy and hospitality traditions a new international identity.

"In 2024, the city welcomed 8.27 million tourists, and 7.02 million have already visited in the first half of 2025, highlighting how cuisine and culture are driving Uttar Pradesh's tourism growth," Abhijat said.

Special Secretary of Tourism, Isha Priya, said Lucknow now stands among select global cities that use food as a bridge for cultural exchange and sustainable development.

The tourism department will soon roll out new initiatives to further strengthen this global identity, she said.

"From the world-famous Tunde Kababi to Kulcha-Nihari, the city's timeless flavours will now further elevate Uttar Pradesh's identity on the global map," the government said in a statement on Friday.

