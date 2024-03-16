News
Rediff.com  » News » Dissent within commission...: CEC on Goel's sudden resignation

Dissent within commission...: CEC on Goel's sudden resignation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 16, 2024 19:55 IST
Chief election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday evaded a direct reply on the reason behind the sudden resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel and said his "personal space" should be respected.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with his former colleague Election Commissioner Arun Goel. Photograph: ANI Photo

At a press conference to announce the Lok Sabha elections schedule, Kumar also said dissent within the poll panel is encouraged.

Goel, whose tenure was till December 2027, resigned last Saturday.

 

Asked about the resignation, Kumar said, "Mr Arun was a very very distinguished member of our team, I thoroughly enjoyed working with him, but in every institution someone will have to be given the personal space, and I am sure personal space should not touched, one should not be insensitive to ask personal questions."

"We must respect if he had personal reasons to quit," he added.

There has been speculation that Goel quit due to differences with Kumar.

The CEC, while not making any direct remark, said dissent is encouraged in the poll panel.

"We have a sound tradition - dissent within commission is encouraged, because it is such a complicated exercise, three minds are better than one, we sleep over issues, we take time, we assimilate. Those who can challenge you should be kept close...," he said.

Former IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu were on Thursday appointed as election commissioners. A selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommend their names.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
