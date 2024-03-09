News
EC Arun Goel resigns days ahead of Lok Sabha poll announcement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 09, 2024 21:55 IST
Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Arun Goel had joined the Election Commission in November 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

His tenure was till December 2027.

According to a law ministry notification, Goel's resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from Saturday.

 

It was not immediately known why he stepped down.

Goel, a retired bureaucrat, was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre.

Photograph: ANI on X

He had joined the Election Commission in November 2022.

Following the retirement of Anup Pandey in February and Goel's resignation, the three-member EC panel has now only Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

