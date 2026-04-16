Ex-UP Constable Arrested in Hathras for Alleged Murder and Arson Plot

A dismissed Uttar Pradesh police constable was arrested for allegedly murdering a beggar and staging the scene to appear as his own death, sparking a complex police investigation in Hathras.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A dismissed UP police constable, Ramveer Singh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering a beggar in Hathras.

Singh allegedly burned the beggar's body and placed his own ID to fake his own death and evade justice.

Police investigation revealed the plot, leading to Singh's arrest; the motive for faking his death remains unclear.

The accused has a history of criminal activity, with multiple cases registered against him across several districts in Uttar Pradesh.

A dismissed Uttar Pradesh Police constable has been arrested for allegedly killing a beggar and burning the body to fake his own death in the district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on March 12 at a tin shed near Hathras Road Halt of the North Eastern Railway, where a charred body of an unidentified elderly man was recovered, they said.

According to police, Ramveer Singh (55), who had earlier been dismissed from service due to criminal activities, allegedly murdered the beggar and set the body on fire. He also placed his own identity card and belongings near the body to mislead authorities into believing that he had died.

A case was registered at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Hathras City, and during the investigation, police uncovered the plot and arrested Singh, a resident of Mainpuri district's Kishni area, on April 14.

GRP Hathras City station in-charge Suyash Singh said the accused carried out the crime with the intention of portraying himself as dead, but the truth emerged during the probe.

However, it was not clear why he wanted to fake his own death.

Accused Has Extensive Criminal History

"He is a habitual offender and has multiple cases registered against him in districts including Firozabad, Aligarh, Moradabad, Hardoi, Mainpuri and Badaun, involving serious charges such as kidnapping, murder, robbery and fraud," the officer said.

Police said the accused also sustained burn injuries while committing the crime.

The identity of the deceased, believed to be a beggar in sadhu attire, is yet to be established. Efforts are underway to ascertain his identity, police added.

Further legal action in the case is in progress.