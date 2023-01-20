'Dirty politics': Kejriwal to LG after DCW chief claims harassment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that LG V K Saxena was playing dirty politics rather than taking steps to improve the law-and-order situation of the city.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stages a protest march with the Aam Adami Party MLAs from Vidhan sabha to LG house against Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the cancellation of the proposal to send the government school teachers to Finland for training, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

His remarks came a day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged she was molested by a drunk man while she was on an inspection at night, and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS here with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window.

Amid a growing tussle between the two sides, Kejriwal claimed the LG had called a series of meetings with government officials despite having no powers to do so.

"Law and order situation fast deteriorating in Delhi. The L-G, rather than taking steps to improve it, is busy playing dirty politics. He has called a series of meetings of Delhi government officers today, which he has no powers to do, to further meddle and interfere in an elected government's functioning," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Along with the tweet, he tagged a media report of the Thursday incident involving Maliwal.