Home  » News » Married thief built Rs 3 cr bungalow for girlfriend

Source: PTI
February 05, 2025 11:28 IST

A 37-year-old burglar who allegedly built a Rs three crore bungalow for his girlfriend using the robbed money was arrested in a case of theft of ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh at a house in Bengaluru, the police said on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose.
Photograph: Pixabay.com

Panchakshari Swamy, who hails from Solapur in Maharashtra, was married and has children but he was a womaniser and spent the robbed money lavishly on women, they said.

He allegedly committed thefts in many parts of the country over the past two decades.

 

According to the police, Swamy has been arrested in a case of theft of gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh from a house at Maruti Nagar in Bengaluru that occurred on January 9.

His involvement in the theft was revealed with the help of footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras.

With his arrest, the police have seized gold biscuits of 181 g, silver ornaments of 33 g, and a firearm from him.

Swamy started burglaries in 2003 when he was a minor and by 2009 he had become professional at it gaining wealth worth crores through thefts, burglaries and robberies and it was in 2014-15, he started dating an actress and spent lavishly on her by building a Rs 3 crore house for her in Kolkata, a senior police officer said.

He also allegedly gifted her an aquarium worth Rs 22 lakh, he said, adding he also had links with some other actresses.

The police said that he mostly operated alone and kept a watch over empty houses so that he could target them easily and after committing the theft, he would change clothes to avoid suspicion.

Source: PTI
