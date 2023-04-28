News
Rediff.com  » News » Recognise The Man In The Suit?

Recognise The Man In The Suit?

By REDIFF NEWS
April 28, 2023 08:55 IST
IMAGE: Recognise the gent in the suit at the opening of the National Cancer Institute run by the Dr Aabaji Thatte Seva Aur Anusandhan Sanstha? Photograph: ANI Photo

Is the gentleman in the suit standing behind Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat who we think it is?

Also strange that at the inauguration of a new cancer facility in Nagpur, the city's second most important BJP leader -- one Devendra Fadanvis, deputy chief minister of the great state of Maharashtra -- isn't seen in this photograph while the leading BJP personality from the area -- Nitin Gadkari, widely perceived to be the top performing minister in the Modi Cabinet, is present with state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (partly seen behind Bhagwat).

REDIFF NEWS
 
