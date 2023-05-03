News
Didi to ministers: Face bulldozers, but prevent Sen's eviction

Didi to ministers: Face bulldozers, but prevent Sen's eviction

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 03, 2023 11:40 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked state ministers to begin a sit-in outside Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's residence in Santiniketan in Birbhum district to protest against the Visva-Bharati's eviction notice, an official said.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, at Bolpur in Birbhum. Photograph: ANI Photo

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Banerjee asked MSME minister Chandranath Sinha, the local MLA, to lead the protest, which will be joined by Education Minister Bratya Basu and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim.

 

She asked them not to move from the spot even if the central university authorities send bulldozers to take possession of the land.

Bauls and other folk artistes from the district must be involved in the demonstration, and various cultural programmes should be organised there, she told the ministers, according to the official.

Singer Kabir Suman and painter Subhaprasanna will also join the programme on May 6 and 7, the official said, quoting her.

"The CM advised them not to move an inch even if Visva-Bharati sends bulldozers to take possession," he said.

Banerjee had last week said that she would start a sit-in in Santiniketan over the issue.

Visva-Bharati had sent an eviction notice to Sen on April 19, asking him to vacate 13 decimals of the 1.38 acres of land of his residence within May 6.

The university has been claiming that Sen has 1.38 acres of land on the Santiniketan campus, which is more than his legal entitlement of 1.25 acres.

The economist has earlier asserted that most of the land he is holding on the Santiniketan campus was purchased from the market by his father while some other plots were taken on lease.

Set up in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore, Visva-Bharati is West Bengal's only central university, and the prime minister is its chancellor.

Banerjee had handed over land-related documents to Sen during a visit to his residence in January when the Nobel laureate was at Santiniketan.

