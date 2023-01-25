News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amartya Sen in possession of unauthorised land, says Visva Bharati

Amartya Sen in possession of unauthorised land, says Visva Bharati

Source: PTI
January 25, 2023 11:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Claiming that Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has been occupying parts of a plot of land in an "unauthorised" manner in West Bengal's Santiniketan, the Visva Bharati has urged the economist to hand over that portion to the central university.

IMAGE:
IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com
. Photograph: ANI Photo

A letter signed by the deputy registrar of the university on Tuesday said the residence of the noted economist has been built on an area, which covers extra 13 decimals of land.

The university also said it was ready to undertake a joint survey of its representatives and the surveyor or advocate deputed by Sen to verify the claims if he wanted.

 

"It has been found from records and physical survey/demarcation that you are in unauthorised occupation of 13 decimals of land belonging to Visva Bharati..." the letter said.

"You are requested to hand over the said 13 decimals of land to the university at the earliest," it added.

The Nobel Laureate's father Asutosh Sen had taken 125 decimals of land on lease from the varsity in 1943, its spokesperson Mahua Banerjee said.

Sen or his family members could not be contacted for comments.

In January 2021, Visva Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty had accused Sen's family of being in illegal possession of land at the campus.

Sen had then said the plot of land was on a long-term lease.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier alleged that Visva Bharati authorities were harassing Sen for his criticism of BJP's policies and ideology. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Won't be worthy heirs of Tagore, if...: Amartya Sen
Won't be worthy heirs of Tagore, if...: Amartya Sen
Space for debate shrinking, says Amartya Sen
Space for debate shrinking, says Amartya Sen
Amartya Sen thanks Mamata for support over land row
Amartya Sen thanks Mamata for support over land row
Badrinath-Kedarnath: Modi Must Relook At Redevelopment
Badrinath-Kedarnath: Modi Must Relook At Redevelopment
Lakhimpur: SC grants 8-week bail to Ashish Mishra
Lakhimpur: SC grants 8-week bail to Ashish Mishra
Sensex bleeds in morning trade, down by 869 pts
Sensex bleeds in morning trade, down by 869 pts
PIX: Linette, Sabalenka power into Aus Open semis
PIX: Linette, Sabalenka power into Aus Open semis
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Amartya Sen's formula to unite Hindus and Muslims

Amartya Sen's formula to unite Hindus and Muslims

Amartya Sen, Home in the World

Amartya Sen, Home in the World

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances