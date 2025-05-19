HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Did TMC opt out of Op Sindoor delegation? Mamata says...

Did TMC opt out of Op Sindoor delegation? Mamata says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 19, 2025 14:05 IST

x

Reaffirming her party's support for the Union government on matters of external affairs, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party was not boycotting the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission aimed at countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and would send its representatives once a formal request is received from the Centre.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

She stressed that the Centre should not decide which party sends whom as part of the delegation.

"We were not contacted about this. Nowadays, they only inform the parliamentary party, not the main outfit. The parliamentary party cannot take policy decisions," the West Bengal Chief Minister said at Kolkata airport before leaving for north Bengal on a three-day official trip.

 

"No request to send a representative's name for the outreach programme came to us. If it had, then of course we could have considered it. We are totally in favour of the country on matters of external affairs. Naming representatives for diplomatic multi-party delegations to counter Pak-backed terrorism is the choice of parties, not of the Centre," Banerjee said.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also said the leadership of a party should decide the names of its representatives for the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Speaking about the diplomatic outreach programme, Banerjee affirmed the party's support for the Centre in its anti-terrorism efforts.

"I believe that whatever decision the Union government takes, if it aims at combating and curbing terrorism, safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation and protecting the national interest, we, as a party, will stand with the Centre shoulder to shoulder. But if there is a multi-party delegation going, it will be the individual party to decide its representatives," Banerjee told reporters at the city airport before leaving for Delhi.

The Centre has named Yusuf Pathan as part of the all-party parliamentary delegations, which will visit 30 countries to highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The initiative has been titled 'One Mission, One Message, One Bharat'.

"The Centre cannot unilaterally decide who will represent which party. This has to be decided by the respective party leadership. If you ask for one representative, we will give you five names. But the Centre also needs to show its good intent and call for a wider deliberation with all parties in the opposition," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Tharoor Is Perhaps Donning Two Hats'
'Tharoor Is Perhaps Donning Two Hats'
Will not be found wanting: Tharoor on diplomatic mission
Will not be found wanting: Tharoor on diplomatic mission
Cong slams govt over Tharoor's appointment
Cong slams govt over Tharoor's appointment
India to send multi-party teams for diplomatic outreach
India to send multi-party teams for diplomatic outreach
'Tharoor crossed 'Lakshman rekha' on India-Pak remarks'
'Tharoor crossed 'Lakshman rekha' on India-Pak remarks'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Spinach And Corn Chila: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Lovely Sikkim Marks 50 Years

webstory image 3

7 Punjabi Recipes You Cannot Live Without

VIDEOS

Indian Army shares new Operation Sindoor video1:42

Indian Army shares new Operation Sindoor video

Indian air defence shield foiled Pakistan's attack on Golden Temple, Here's how3:16

Indian air defence shield foiled Pakistan's attack on...

Enjoy free entry to the Taj Mahal!1:33

Enjoy free entry to the Taj Mahal!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD