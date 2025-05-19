Did TMC opt out of Op Sindoor delegation? Mamata says...

Reaffirming her party's support for the Union government on matters of external affairs, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party was not boycotting the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission aimed at countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and would send its representatives once a formal request is received from the Centre.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: ANI Photo

She stressed that the Centre should not decide which party sends whom as part of the delegation.

"We were not contacted about this. Nowadays, they only inform the parliamentary party, not the main outfit. The parliamentary party cannot take policy decisions," the West Bengal Chief Minister said at Kolkata airport before leaving for north Bengal on a three-day official trip.

"No request to send a representative's name for the outreach programme came to us. If it had, then of course we could have considered it. We are totally in favour of the country on matters of external affairs. Naming representatives for diplomatic multi-party delegations to counter Pak-backed terrorism is the choice of parties, not of the Centre," Banerjee said.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also said the leadership of a party should decide the names of its representatives for the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Speaking about the diplomatic outreach programme, Banerjee affirmed the party's support for the Centre in its anti-terrorism efforts.

"I believe that whatever decision the Union government takes, if it aims at combating and curbing terrorism, safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation and protecting the national interest, we, as a party, will stand with the Centre shoulder to shoulder. But if there is a multi-party delegation going, it will be the individual party to decide its representatives," Banerjee told reporters at the city airport before leaving for Delhi.

The Centre has named Yusuf Pathan as part of the all-party parliamentary delegations, which will visit 30 countries to highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The initiative has been titled 'One Mission, One Message, One Bharat'.

"The Centre cannot unilaterally decide who will represent which party. This has to be decided by the respective party leadership. If you ask for one representative, we will give you five names. But the Centre also needs to show its good intent and call for a wider deliberation with all parties in the opposition," he added.