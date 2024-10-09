News
Home  » News » Did RSS emissary visit fasting Wangchuk on the sly?

Did RSS emissary visit fasting Wangchuk on the sly?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 09, 2024 22:16 IST
Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike for the last four days, on Wednesday said a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh came to him on Tuesday night, extended his support, and even gave him some mosquito repellent.

IMAGE: Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk (right) with supporters continue their indefinite fast demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule, at Ladakh Bhawan in New Delhi, October 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Wangchuk, who has been camping at Ladakh Bhawan in the national capital, is yet to be approached by a central government representative, a group member said.

 

"Someone came around 10.30-11 pm, and brought herbal mosquito repellent for us. He stayed away from the gate, and said he did not want to be captured in any CCTV camera," Wangchuk, on strike with several of his supporters since Sunday, said on X.

"He said he is with the RSS, and close to the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). He said we have our sympathy with you, and people of Ladakh, but we cannot come out openly," he said.

"Yesterday (Tuesday), BJP leader Naresh ji came with a special message from Murli Manohar Joshi ji. This makes us feel people rise above party, religion, when it is about justice. They are not blind followers, they can differentiate between right and wrong," he added.

According to a member of the group, several protesters had low blood pressure this morning.

Wangchuk with his supporters marched to Delhi from Leh demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule Constitution.

They were detained at the capital's Singhu border on September 30 by the Delhi police and released on the night of October 2.

The group is demanding a meeting with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sixth schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram in northeast India.

It establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.

The protesters are also demanding statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The march to Delhi was organised by Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading the agitation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
