Sonam Wangchuk detained again after release, continues indefinite fast

Sonam Wangchuk detained again after release, continues indefinite fast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: October 02, 2024 10:07 IST
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis were again detained after they were released by the Delhi Police late Tuesday night, even as their indefinite fast continue at the police stations, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Activist Sonam Wangchuk. Photograph: ANI Photo

Wangchuk and other detained Ladakhis were allowed to go on Tuesday night but they were adamant to march towards the central part of Delhi, therefore, they were detained again, a senior police officer told PTI.

Wangchuk has been kept at the Bawana police station along with few others while others have been kept at Narela Industrial Area, Alipur and Kanjhawala police stations, he added.

 

Wangchuk and those accompanying him were detained by the Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday night for violating prohibitory orders when they tried to enter the national capital to press for their demands.

He was leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from Leh a month ago.

It was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation over the last four years to demand statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and others.

A representative of the protesting group on Tuesday said that those who have been detained went on an indefinite fast.

He said if the Delhi Police does not allow them to go to the Gandhi Smriti on Wednesday, they will continue to sit at the police stations even after they are released.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Government Must Talk To Sonam Wangchuk'
The legend who inspired 3 Idiots
'Chinese are nibbling away at our territory'
PCB in crisis: Babar Azam resigns as captain again
PIX: Dortmund humiliate Celtic; Barca crush Young Boys
Maha polls: Shah tells BJP cadres to sink differences
Women's T20 World Cup: Must Know!
