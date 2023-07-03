News
Ajit Pawar, others meet Fadnavis, not Shinde, over portfolios

Ajit Pawar, others meet Fadnavis, not Shinde, over portfolios

Source: PTI
July 03, 2023 14:55 IST
A day after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday went to meet Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss allocation of portfolios in the cabinet, sources said.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

 

”Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and a few other NCP leaders have reached Meghdoot bungalow (official residence of Fadnavis). They will discuss the distribution of cabinet portfolios," a source close to Ajit Pawar said.

In the past, Ajit Pawar held portfolios such as water resources department, power and finance.

Currently, all the three portfolios are with Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the state home department.

