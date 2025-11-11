HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Dhankhar to make first public address after quitting as V-P

Dhankhar to make first public address after quitting as V-P

Source: PTI
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 11, 2025 13:38 IST

x

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will address a book launch of an RSS leader in Bhopal on November 21, the organisers of the event said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Venkaiah Naidu and Hamid Ansari at the swearing-in of C P Radhakrishnan as vice president on September 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

This is likely to be Dhankhar's first public address after resigning from the post of vice president in July. He was previously seen at the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Dhankhar will be the keynote speaker at the launch of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya's book Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa, on November 21 at Ravindra Bhavan, Suruchi Prakashan President Rajiv Tuli told PTI.

He said that Riteshwar Ji Maharaj, the head priest of Anandam in Vrindavan-Mathura, will also attend the event.

Dhankhar abruptly resigned from his post on July 21, citing health reasons and has not made a public appearance, apart from attending Radhakrishnan's swearing-in ceremony on September 12.

The Congress has been questioning Dhankhar's sudden resignation. The Opposition party last month pointed out that Dhankhar deserved a farewell function, like all his predecessors, but it has not happened. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The Rise And Fall Of Jagdeep Dhankhar
The Rise And Fall Of Jagdeep Dhankhar
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
Why no farewell for Dhankhar even after 100 days, asks Cong
Why no farewell for Dhankhar even after 100 days, asks Cong
Dhankhar Failed To Understand Modi
Dhankhar Failed To Understand Modi
How Did Rajya Sabha Perform Under Dhankhar?
How Did Rajya Sabha Perform Under Dhankhar?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

DCP North Delhi Raja Banthia gives latest updates on investigation of blast near Red fort2:27

DCP North Delhi Raja Banthia gives latest updates on...

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast site near Red Fort2:04

Delhis Forensic Science team recovers bullet from blast...

Pappu Yadav casts vote at polling booth in Purnea, displays his inked finger3:04

Pappu Yadav casts vote at polling booth in Purnea,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO