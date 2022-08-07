Dhankhar meets outgoing Vice President Naidu

Jagdeep Dhankhar who is set to take oath as the next vice president this week met incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Sunday.

IMAGE: Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse Sudesh Dhankhar meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse Usha Naidu, at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy @jdhankhar1/Twitter

Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh were welcomed at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas by Naidu and his spouse Usha Naidu.

The Vice President Secretariat and Dhankhar tweeted pictures of the meeting.

Naidu gifted his successor an 'ang vastram' (stole).

Sources said their meeting lasted over 30 minutes and later Naidu gave a tour of the residence and the secretariat to Dhankhar.

Naidu also introduced Dhankhar to the secretariat staff.

'The Vice President-elect, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, and his spouse, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, met the Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, and his spouse, Smt Usha Naidu, at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

Naidu congratulated Dhankhar on his election as the 14th Vice President and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure, it added.

Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar will take oath a day after.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance candidate Dhankhar won with a huge vote share of 74.36 per cent, the highest in the last six vice presidential elections, bagging 528 votes against joint Opposition pick Margaret Alva's 182 votes.

Earlier in the day, the governors of Assam and Rajasthan called on Dhankhar here.

Dhankhar tweeted about his meetings with Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and the party's national secretary Sunil Deodhar also called on the vice president-elect.