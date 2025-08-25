Dhankar resigned due to...: Shah reacts on VP's resignation

Amid growing speculation over former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the vice president resigned due to health issues and dismissed the opposition's claims that he was under "house arrest".

IMAGE: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar greets Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

In an interview with ANI, the Union Home Minister said, "Dhankar Sahab's resignation letter is clear in itself. He has cited health reasons for his resignation. He has also expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Prime Minister and other ministers and government members for his good tenure."

When asked about the claim that Dhankar being under "house arrest", Shah said the interpretation of truth and lies should not rely solely on opposition statements and warned against making a fuss over the former VP's resignation.

"It seems like your interpretation of truth and lies is based on what the opposition has to say. We shouldn't make a fuss out of all this. Dhankar held a constitutional post and discharged his duties as per the constitution. He resigned due to personal health reasons. One should not deliberate much on the issue," Shah said.

The remarks came after the opposition leaders raised questions about Dhankar's sudden resignation, claiming he had been "silenced" by the government.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it was the first time in the country's history that a Vice President's resignation was accompanied by what he described as silencing.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also criticised the centre, questioning Dhankar's whereabouts and accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of taking the country back to "medieval times."

Shah also endorsed the NDA's decision to name Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its Vice Presidential candidate, stating that it was only natural that the post was occupied by someone who hails from the southern part of India.

"It was natural that the vice presidential candidate comes from South India because the President is from East India and the Prime Minister is from the West and North," Union Home Minister Shah told ANI in an interview.

When asked the reasons for NDA naming Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, a lifelong RSS swayamsevak, as the vice presidential candidate, Shah dismissed the speculations that his selection had anything to do with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to curry favours in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

"We have contested elections in Tamil Nadu before with allies. We have also won seats. If we were to name anyone from anywhere, these kinds of questions will be raised," Shah said.

"Radhakrishnan has a long political life. He has been a member of Parliament twice. He has been our party's president (in Tamil Nadu). He has been the Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana, Puducherry, and Maharashtra. He has led a clean public life. He is also a very mature politician," he added.

When asked about whether Radhakrishnan's selection came due to his association with RSS, Shah said that being affiliated with the Sangh was not a drawback.

"Prime Minister Modi also has a connection with the RSS. I also have a connection (with Sangh). Have people elected us because we are associated with RSS? Is it a minus point to have a connection with RSS? It is not. Atal Bihar Vajpayee and LK Advani were also connected with the RSS. Radhakrishnan also has this connection," the home minister said.