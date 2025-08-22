HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Revealed: What Dhankhar is doing after resignation

Revealed: What Dhankhar is doing after resignation

Source: PTI
August 22, 2025 19:40 IST

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down as the vice president in a surprise move last month, is spending time with his family, as well as playing table tennis and practising yoga.

IMAGE: Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Dhankhar resigned as the vice president on July 21, citing health grounds. His sudden resignation had surprised everyone.

An election to pick his successor is scheduled to take place on September 9.

 

Dhankhar picked up table tennis as a hobby when he was the West Bengal governor before being elected as the vice president in August 2022.

People in the know of his routine said he regularly practises yoga and plays table tennis with his well wishers and staff members at the vice president's enclave.

"Even after returning from tours, he used to play table tennis with his staff members," a person aware of his routine said.

Dhankhar's resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, which concluded on Thursday.

In the vice-presidential election, National Democratic Alliance pick C P Radhakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra, is pitted against opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge.

Dhankhar's term as the vice president was to end on August 10, 2027.

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
