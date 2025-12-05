DGCA provides exemptions to crisis-hit IndiGo

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday provided a raft of exemptions to crisis-hit IndiGo to help normalise its operations, which have been disrupted for the fourth straight day.

IMAGE: Passengers look at a flight information display as many IndiGo flights stand cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport), in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IndiGo on Friday alone cancelled over 1,000 flights.

Apart from the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) exemptions, the regulator has provided certain other relaxations that will help IndiGo have more pilots for duty to reduce the disruptions and normalise operations.

'Pilots who have been deployed elsewhere or are under Designated Examiner (DE) refresher training and standardisation checks may be used for flying duties till February 2026,' the regulator said.

Currently, the watchdog has 12 FOIs (Flight Operations Inspectors) on deputation from IndiGo.

'These FOIs have been allowed to take up flying duties to facilitate Indigo pilot scheduling for a week. All these pilots are A320 type-rated and hold valid licenses,' the DGCA said in a statement.

The 12 FOIs have been released for flight duties and simulator checks to IndiGo for one week.

'DGCA has deployed its team at IndiGo's operational control centres for real-time monitoring of flight operations regarding delays/cancellations, passenger facilitation, etc. In addition, teams from DGCA regional offices are monitoring the situation at the airports,' the statement said.

Amid concerns in certain quarters about the FDTL relaxations given to IndiGo, the DGCA said the one-time exemption on specific requirements was granted on February 10 solely to facilitate operational stabilisation.

'Based on the submission of IndiGo, review of operational constraints during the winter season and in order to normalise operations, DGCA has granted a one-time exemption on specific requirements of FDTL norms to IndiGo till 10th February 2026. This exemption has been granted solely to facilitate operational stabilisation and in no way amounts to dilution of safety requirements.

'During this period, DGCA would review after every fifteen days, the action taken by IndiGo to address the situation, including hiring of adequate crew to ensure FDTL compliance,' the statement said.

Interestingly, the lack of adequate planning in implementing the second phase of the FDTL norms is a key reason for the flight disruptions.

The second phase of the FDTL norms, which came into force on November 1, provides for just 2 night landings for a pilot. Also, nighttime was defined as the period from 12 am to 6 am.

With the temporary relaxations, IndiGo will not have a cap on night landings for a pilot. As per the norms, a pilot can have up to 6 landings per day.

Temporarily, for IndiGo, the nighttime will be defined as from 12 am to 5 am. These two exemptions will help in having more pilots available for operations.

The regulator has also set up a four-member committee to carry out a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive flight disruptions. The panel will submit its findings and recommendations to the DGCA within 15 days.

According to the order for setting up the panel, the watchdog said, prima facie, the situation indicates deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning, 'warranting an independent examination'.

It also noted that repeated directions and advance instructions were issued from time to time to the airline for having timely preparation to implement the provisions related to the FDTL norms.

The regulator observed that the airline's inability to accurately forecast crew availability, conduct timely training, and realign rosters despite advance regulatory intimation resulted in cascading delays and cancellations across its network, beginning late November 2025, leading to non-adherence to the directions.