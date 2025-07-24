Many Air India pilots reported sick after AI171 crash

Air India witnessed a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots across all its fleets in the aftermath of the Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 260 people last month.

IMAGE: An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft pictured near Malpensa airport in Milan, Italy. Photograph: Jan Seba/File Photo/Reuters

In response to a Lok Sabha member's query on whether Air India has been experiencing mass sick reporting by its flight crew members, following the crash, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said there has been a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots, and as many as 51 commanders reported sick on June 16.

"Air India reported a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots across all fleets in the aftermath of the AI-171 accident. On 16.06.2025, a total of 112 pilots reported sick, comprising of 51 Commanders (P1) and 61 First Officers (P2)," the minister said in a written reply.

The airline's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating the flight AI 171, en route to London Gatwick, crashed into a building soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12. In the fatal accident, 260 people died, including 241 passengers who were onboard the plane, and 19 persons on the ground. One passenger survived the crash.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) medical circular, issued in February 2023, had advised airlines to have a separate, standalone and customised training capsule for the flight crew/ATCOs (Air Traffic Controllers) to recognise and manage the adverse effects of mental health conditions.

"Additionally, on mental health monitoring, the organisations (scheduled and non-scheduled operators, FTOs and AAI) were also advised to have a Peer Support Programme (PSP) in place for their employees. The organisations are required to enable, facilitate and ensure access to this proactive and non-punitive programme that will assist and support flight crew/ATCOs in recognising, coping with and overcoming any problem," Mohol said.

FTOs and AAI refer to Flying Training Organisations and the Airports Authority of India, respectively.

In another written reply, Mohol said that at present, there is no specific policy with the civil aviation ministry related to compensation for damages suffered by civilians on the ground due to a plane crash.

DGCA issues 4 show cause notices to Air India for various violations

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued four show cause notices to Air India for various violations related to cabin crew rest and duty norms, cabin crew training rules and operational procedures, a month after the airline made certain voluntary disclosures to the watchdog, sources said on Thursday.

The show cause notices were issued on July 23 on the basis of voluntary disclosures made by the airline to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 20 and 21, the sources told PTI.

"We acknowledge receipt of these notices from the regulator related to certain voluntary disclosures that were made over the last one year by Air India. We will respond to the said notices within the stipulated period. We remain committed to the safety of our crew and passengers," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

Three show cause notices have been issued based on the voluntary disclosures made by Air India on June 20, including violations of cabin crew duty and rest regulations with respect to at least four ultra long haul flights -- two operated on April 27 and one each on April 28 and May 2, the sources said.

According to the sources, there were also violations in crew training and operational procedure in relation to at least four flights, including those operated on July 26, 2024, October 9, 2024 and April 22, 2025.

One of the DGCA show cause notices pertains to violations of flight duty period/ weekly rest violations with respect to flights operated on June 24, 2024, and June 13, 2025, they added.

Another show cause notice, based on airline's voluntary disclosures made on June 21, is about three instances of violations in cabin crew training and operational procedures.

These violations happened in some of the flights operated on April 10-11, February 16-May 19 and December 1, 2024, the sources said.

In recent times, Air India has come under the regulatory scanner for certain violations.

Meanwhile, on June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick crashed into a building soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad. A total of 260 people, including 19 persons on the ground, died in the accident.