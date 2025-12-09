HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DGCA acts, cuts IndiGo flight schedules by 5 pc

December 09, 2025 12:19 IST

Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Tuesday said it has reduced IndiGo's flight schedule by 5 per cent, following large-scale flight disruptions since December 1, 2025.

IMAGE: Passengers wait at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport amidst IndiGo’s flight disruptions, New Delhi, December 7, 2025. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

The order to this effect was issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.

The flights have been cut across sectors, particularly on high-demand, high-frequency routes, according to the statement.

 

IndiGo has also been directed to submit a revised schedule to the DGCA by 5 pm, Wednesday, it added.

The DGCA order follows the civil aviation minister's statement on Monday that the government will reduce the number of routes IndiGo is operating under the ongoing winter schedule.

As part of the winter schedule for 2025-26, the airline has been operating over 2,200 flights per day.

