Development dawns in Bastar as Maoist fear recedes: Prez Murmu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
February 07, 2026 17:19 IST

President Droupadi Murmu celebrates a new era of development in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, attributing it to decisive government action against Maoists and urging former insurgents to embrace democracy and the Constitution.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu during the inaugural event of Bastar Pandum 2026 at Jagdalpur, in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, February 7, 2026. Photograph: Office of press secretary to the President/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • President Murmu credits government action against Maoists for reducing fear and fostering development in Bastar.
  • Murmu encourages former Maoists to trust the Constitution and democracy, rejecting violence.
  • The President highlights the government's commitment to uplifting poor, deprived, and backward communities in Chhattisgarh.
  • Murmu emphasizes the rich cultural heritage of Bastar's tribal communities and the importance of inclusivity.
  • Government efforts are ensuring that those who return to the mainstream are able to lead a normal and dignified life.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that decisive action by the government against Maoists has ended the atmosphere of fear and distrust in the Bastar region, and a new dawn of development is setting in.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day divisional-level Bastar Pandum festival in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, the President appealed to those who have renounced violence and joined the mainstream to trust the Constitution and democracy and not be misled by those seeking to divert them from the path of peace.

 

"Bastar's natural beauty and rich cultural traditions have always attracted people, but the region unfortunately suffered for years due to the menace of Maoism," the President said.

Noting that Maoism caused the maximum damage to youth, tribals and Dalits, Murmu said that people associated with Maoist activities are now shunning violence, leading to the return of peace in the region.

"Government of India's decisive action against Maoists resulted in bringing an end to the atmosphere of fear and distrust", she added.

The President said she had been informed that a large number of Naxalites have surrendered and that the government is ensuring those who return to the mainstream are able to lead a normal and dignified life.

"With the government's efforts and the cooperation of the people, a new dawn of development is rising in Bastar," Murmu said.

She urged people to have faith in the system and move forward with hard work and dedication, describing democracy as a source of strength.

"I appeal to those who have renounced violence and joined the mainstream to have faith in the Constitution and democracy, and not be misled by those who seek to divert them," the President added.

Referring to her own journey to the top Constitutional post, Murmu said it reflected the strength of Indian democracy that a daughter from a small village in Odisha was today addressing you as President.

"You have even greater courage and strength. The government is dedicated to you," she said.

The President said the government is committed to the welfare of the poor, deprived and backward sections of society, stressing that their upliftment remains a top priority.

Rejecting the notion that Chhattisgarh is a backward state, President Murmu highlighted the state's grandeur and cultural heritage.

She described the culture of the tribal communities as invaluable, ancient yet enduring, saying those who wish to understand inclusivity and equality should experience Bastar Pandum.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and others were present.

