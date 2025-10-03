Destroyed 4-5 Pak jets, including F-16s: IAF chief

India launched Operation Sindoor with a clear aim and the termination of the conflict in quick time after the objective was met is a lesson for the world to learn from, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said on Friday.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal A P Singh. Photograph: Atul Kumar Yadav/ANI Photo

At a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, the Air Chief Marshal also said the his force has drawn up a Roadmap 2047 to enhance its combat capabilities.

Delving into various aspects of Operation Sindoor, he said it was a reflection of tri-services synergy.

Asked about Pakistan's losses during Operation Sindoor, the IAF chief said that four to five Pakistani fighter jets, most likely F-16s, were destroyed on the ground during the strikes.

Air Chief Marshal Singh said the IAF targeted several Pakistani airbases, damaging radars, command centres, runways, hangars, and a surface-to-air missile system. He added that a C-130-class aircraft and possibly a high-value surveillance aircraft were also hit during the operation.

Addressing the press conference, Air Chief Marshal Singh said, "...As far as Pakistan's losses are concerned...we have struck a large number of their airfields and we struck a large number of installations...Because of these strikes, radars at least four places, command and control centres at two places, runways of course damaged at two places, then three of their hangars in three different stations have been damaged...we have signs of one C-130 class of aircraft...and at least 4 to 5 fighter aircraft, most likely F-16, because that place happened to be F-16 with whatever was under maintenance at that time."

"Along with that, one SAM system has been destroyed...We have clear evidence of one long-range strike, which I talked about more than 300 km, which happened to be either an AEW&C or a significant aircraft, along with that five high-tech fighters between F-16 and JF 17 class this is what our system tells us," he said.

He said that during Operation Sindoor, the IAF's advanced long-range surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) prevented Pakistan from operating even within its own territory up to a certain range.

Air Chief Marshal Singh also said the operation marked a historic achievement with the longest successful missile strike of over 300 kilometres, which significantly limited Pakistan's actions.

"Our long-range SAMs that we had procured recently and operationalised...We could look deep inside their territory. We could make sure that they were not able to operate even within their territory up to a certain distance. It will go down in history that longest kill that we achieved of more than 300 kilometres by that. And it seriously curtailed their activities," the IAF chief said.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

To a question, the IAF chief said all three services have started working on the 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced the project to develop an indigenous air defence system to protect India's vital military and civilian installations and to deliver a decisive response to any enemy threat

Asked if the IAF was looking at procuring more S-400 air defence missiles, the Air Chief Marshal didn't give a direct reply but said the platform proved to be a good one.

-- With inputs from ANI